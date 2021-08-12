At least 14 people injured in bus blast in Russia -Interfax

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - At least 14 passengers were injured after a blast in a bus in the city of Voronezh in central Russia on Thursday evening, the Interfax news agency reported, citing officials at the emergency medicine centre.

Representatives of Russia's FSB security service have arrived to the scene to investigate the bus, another news agency, RIA said.

About 30 people were on the bus when the incident happened at a bus stop, the RIA said, adding that various possible causes were being investigated.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alistair Bell

