At least 20 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan, Oct 7 (Reuters) - At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured when an earthquake struck southern Pakistan, Disaster Management Authority Director General Naseer Nasir said on Thursday.

The quake with a magnitude of 5.7 was relatively shallow at 20 kms (12 miles) with an epicentre 102 km (62 miles) east of Quetta, said the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

More than 100 mud houses collapsed and a large number were damaged, including government buildings. Hundreds of people were rendered homeless, Sohail Anwar, deputy commissioner in the city of Harnai, told Reuters.

The dead were mostly women and children, said rescue officials.

