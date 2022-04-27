Factbox: Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Demonstrators hold placards demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

April 27 (Reuters) - Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty of corruption, a source with knowledge of her trial said. read more

The military overthrew and arrested Suu Kyi in February 2021, alleging unaddressed irregularities in an election her party had won by a huge margin. She is on trial in multiple cases, with combined maximum sentences of nearly 190 years.

Following is a summary of cases against Suu Kyi, 76, based on information available to Reuters on the behind-closed-doors trials.

- Intent to incite, over her party's letter sent to international organisations while she was in detention, asking them not to recognise the military government (Penal Code, Article 505[b]). Sentenced to two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021.

- Breaches of COVID-19 rules during election campaigning (Natural Disaster Management Law, Article 25). Sentenced to two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021 and on Jan. 10, 2022.

- Possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies and signal jammers (Export and Import Law, Article 8). Two cases, maximum 3 years in prison. (Telecommunications Law, Article 67). Sentenced Jan. 10 to two years and one year in jail, respectively, on the charges. Sentences are to be served concurrently.

- Obtaining, collecting, recording, or publishing or communicating secret information that could be useful to an enemy (Official Secrets Act). One case, maximum 14 years in prison.

- Influencing the Election Commission (Penal Code article 130-A). One case, maximum three years in prison.

- Violations of the anti-corruption law (Sections 55, 63). 11 cases, maximum 15 years in prison for each.

Allegations include:

* Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation that Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home.

* Leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate.

* Accepting bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars. Sentenced to five years in prison on April 27.

* Misuse of state funds for lease of a helicopter.

