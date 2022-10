SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.