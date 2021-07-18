Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Local COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria fall for third straight day

1 minute read

A lone passenger sits at a tram stop on a mostly-empty city centre street on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo

SYDNEY, July 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state on Monday said locally acquired cases of COVID-19 slightly eased for the third straight day as the state's near seven million residents wait if a hard lockdown will end as planned on Tuesday night.

Thirteen locally acquired cases were detected in Australia's second most populous state, compared with 16 a day earlier, as total cases in the latest outbreak topped 70 in a week.

All new local cases are linked, the state health department said.

Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 11:00 PM UTCAustralia to deport Britain's Katie Hopkins after quarantine breach

Australia will deport controversial British commentator Katie Hopkins after she admitted breaching the country's quarantine rules, Australia's minister for home affairs said on Monday.

Asia PacificCOVID-19 response runs underground in junta-ruled Myanmar
Asia PacificIndonesia reports record number of doctor deaths from COVID-19 in July
Asia PacificThai protesters clash with police near Government House
Asia PacificSiberian city residents advised to stay home to avoid smoke from wildfires