HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Macau's government said on Monday it would conduct community-wide testing for COVID-19 on Nov. 1 as the world's biggest gambling hub grapples to contain the spread of the virus, which has seen authorities reinstate tough curbs. read more

Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; editing by Philippa Fletcher











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.