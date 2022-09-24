Macau plans November return for mainland Chinese tour groups

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A general view of Macau peninsula, China, seen from Macau Tower October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Macau aims to open to mainland Chinese tour groups in November for the first time in almost three years, the city's chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, said on Saturday.

The gambling hub has implemented stringent pandemic restrictions, with tight border controls in place since 2020 having a major impact on its casino industry.

Mainland tour groups are a key source of visitors for the city's casinos.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Scott Murdoch. Editing by Gerry Doyle

