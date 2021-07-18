Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes southern Philippines

1 minute read

MANILA, July 18 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the southern Philippine province of Davao Oriental early on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The agency said damage and aftershocks were expected from the earthquake, which had a depth of 42 km (26.1 miles) and was tectonic in nature.

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 12:23 AM UTCAustralia's Victoria state reports dip in COVID-19 cases, midway through lockdown

The Australian state of Victoria reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, raising hope a short lockdown would quash an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Asia PacificAfghan politicians, Taliban meet in Doha as fighting continues
Asia PacificWorld leaders pledge to redouble pandemic fight at special APEC meeting
Asia PacificVietnam curbs movement in southern areas as COVID-19 cases hit record
Asia PacificRussia offered U.S. use of Central Asia bases for Afghan intel - paper