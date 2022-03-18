Magnitude 5.5 quake hits Japan's northeast, no tsunami warning

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit parts of Iwate prefecture in northeastern Japan late on Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The earthquake, which had an intensity of 5+ on Japan's 1-7 intensity scale, was 20 km deep, JMA said. No tsunami warning was issued.

The quake followed a powerful magnitude 7.4 quake that jolted the area late on Wednesday. read more

