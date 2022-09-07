Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off Bengkulu, Indonesia- USGS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 8 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck off the coast of Bengkulu in Indonesia on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck about 109 km (68 miles) northwest of Bengkulu and was at a depth of 50.7 km, USGS said.

Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru

