Magnitude 5.7 quake hits south of Philippines capital

MANILA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck south of the Philippines capital Manila early on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The agency said the quake struck at a depth of 74 km (46 miles) and that aftershocks and damage could be expected.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Occidental Mindoro province, and it was felt in Manila. The country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent quakes, particularly in the south.

