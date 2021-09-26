Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Magnitude 5.7 quake hits south of Philippines capital

1 minute read

MANILA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck south of the Philippines capital Manila early on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The agency said the quake struck at a depth of 74 km (46 miles) and that aftershocks and damage could be expected.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Occidental Mindoro province, and it was felt in Manila. The country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent quakes, particularly in the south.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Pravin Char

