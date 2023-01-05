Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan – GFZ















Jan 5 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Thursday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Strong shaking was felt in the Afghan capital Kabul, while the quake was also felt in Islamabad, parts of northwestern Pakistan and in New Delhi, Reuters witnesses in each location said.

The quake struck at a depth of 189 km (117 miles), GFZ said.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson











