Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near Pariaman, Indonesia- USGS
Aug 29 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck West Sumatra near Pariaman, Indonesia on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 11.9 km (7.39 miles), USGS said.
