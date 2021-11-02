Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Kep. Tanimbar, Indonesia -EMSC

Nov 2 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck off the coast of Kep. Tanimbar in Indonesia late on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 109 km (67.73 miles) and was about 440 km southeast of the city of Ambon, EMSC said.

The earthquake monitoring agency had earlier assigned an initial magnitude of 6.3 for the temblor.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

