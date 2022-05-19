1 minute read
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Hihifo, Tonga - USGS
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 19 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck in the sea about 24 kilometres southeast of Hihifo, Tonga on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 146 km (91 miles), the USGS said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.