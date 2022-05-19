Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Hihifo, Tonga - USGS

May 19 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck in the sea about 24 kilometres southeast of Hihifo, Tonga on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 146 km (91 miles), the USGS said.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

