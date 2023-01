Jan 17 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Sulawesi, Indonesia region, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 145 km (90.09 miles), EMSC said.

Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing











