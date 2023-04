April 21 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck in the northern Molucca Sea region near Indonesia on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said.

Reporting by Anusha S; editing by John Stonestreet











