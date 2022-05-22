Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off east coast of Honshu, Japan

May 22 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near the east coast of Honshu, Japan's main island on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 60 kms (37 miles), EMSC said.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

