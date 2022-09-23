Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes near northern coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island -EMSC

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 24 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck off the northern coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was about 19 km (11.81 miles)south southeast of Meulaboh in Indonesia and had a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles)EMSC added.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru

