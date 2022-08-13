Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Philippine islands region - EMSC

Aug 13 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Moro Gulf, Mindanao region in the Philippines on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km ( 6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry

