Magnitude 6.1 quake rattles Indonesia's West Java -agency















JAKARTA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia's West Java province on Thursday, but did not trigger a tsunami warning, the country's geophysics agency agency (BMKG) said.

The quake's epicentre was 22 km (13.67 miles) from the city of Sukabumi, at a depth of 104 km, the agency said. Tremors were felt in the capital Jakarta and surrounding areas, according to Reuters witnesses.

Reporting by Angie Teo; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.