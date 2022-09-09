1 minute read
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia -EMSC
Sept 9 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the region of Papua in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake struck about 262 km (163 miles) east-northeast of Biak in Indonesia, and was at a depth of 10 km, EMSC added.
Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
