Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia -EMSC

Sept 9 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the region of Papua in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake struck about 262 km (163 miles) east-northeast of Biak in Indonesia, and was at a depth of 10 km, EMSC added.

Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

