Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes near Lorengau, Papua New Guinea Region- USGS

May 9 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near Lorengau, Papua New Guinea, on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.