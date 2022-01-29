Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region - USGS

Jan 28 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Kermadec Islands region north of New Zealand, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.

The quake, which was revised from an initial magnitude of 6.6, was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the USGS said.

The U.S. tsunami warning system said the earthquake is not expected to generate a tsunami.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

