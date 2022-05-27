Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off Lospalos, East Timor - EMSC

May 27 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the coast of Lospalos in East Timor on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) and struck about 29 km east-southeast of Lospalos, EMSC added.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

