Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off Lospalos, East Timor - EMSC
May 27 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the coast of Lospalos in East Timor on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) and struck about 29 km east-southeast of Lospalos, EMSC added.
