Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands -EMSC
Aug 15 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck south of Kermadec Islands early on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.6 miles), EMSC said.
There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman
