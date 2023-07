July 26 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck 83 km (51.57 miles) east of Port-Olry in Vanuatu on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was 10 km below the Earth's surface, USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there is no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens

