March 3 (Reuters) - An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck west of Luganville, Vanuatu region on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck 95 km (59.03 miles) west of Luganville and 33 km below the earth's surface, USGS added.

Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese











