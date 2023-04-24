Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes Indonesia, triggers Tsunami warning















April 25 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck west of Indonesia's Sumatra Island on Tuesday, Indonesia's geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier pegged the quake at 6.9 magnitude.

The quake was at a depth of 20 km (12.43 miles), EMSC said.

The quake triggered a tsunami warning, the country's meteorological department added.

Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, straddling the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," a seismically active zone where different plates of the earth's crust meet.

(This story has been corrected to change magnitude to 7.3 from 7.4 in the headline and paragraph 1)

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.