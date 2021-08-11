Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tsunami warning issued after quake near Pondaguitan in Philippines

Aug 12 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck some 63 km east of Pondaguitan in the Philippines, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and the U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that damage and aftershocks were expected, according to CNN.

The quake was at a depth of 65.6 km, USGS said.

The U.S. National Weather Service said there was no risk of a tsunami for the U.S. West Coast from the earthquake. Hawaii Emergency Management said Hawaii faced no tsunami threat.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Timothy Heritage

