Earthquake of magnitude 7.6 strikes Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 11 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles) EMSC said.

The U.S tsunami warning system issued an alert after the quake. It later said the threat had passed.

There was no immediate tsunami threat to Australia, its Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said.

Papua New Guinea residents on Twitter described feeling the tremors and shared images and videos of items falling off supermarket shelves.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.