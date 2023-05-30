Malaysia anti-graft agency says 1MDB fugitive Jho Low in Macau















KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 (Reuters) - Fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low, wanted for his key role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, is believed to be hiding in Macau, Malaysia's anti-graft agency told Reuters on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report by Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera had earlier cited a written response from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) about Low being in Macau.

"This was also confirmed by several individuals who have seen Jho Low in Macau," Al Jazeera quoted the MACC as saying.

The MACC confirmed to Reuters it had issued the remarks to Al Jazeera, but did not elaborate.

Low, whose full name is Low Taek Jho, has been charged in Malaysia and the United States for allegedly masterminding the theft of $4.5 billion from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty











