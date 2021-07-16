Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Malaysia approves China's Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use

2 minute read

Signage of Sinopharm is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang//File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia's health ministry said on Friday it has granted conditional approval for emergency use to the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China's Sinopharm (1099.HK).

The Sinopharm vaccine in Malaysia was registered by pharmaceutical company Duopharma Sdn Bhd , Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

Duopharma had previously announced a deal to supply the Malaysian government with 6.4 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the health ministry's announcement on Sinopharm.

Authorities have also granted conditional approval to the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and manufactured in Belgium, Noor Hisham said.

Malaysia had earlier approved another batch of Janssen vaccines that had been given the greenlight for emergency use by the World Health Organization. read more

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:54 AM UTCNZ PM Ardern discussed vaccines with U.S. President Biden ahead of APEC meet

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discussed efforts to ensure vaccine availability in New Zealand and the Pacific region in a call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, the government said in a statement.

Asia PacificAustralian tennis player De Minaur becomes latest athlete to miss Games
Asia PacificPhilippines detects first local transmission of Delta variant
Asia PacificOfficials, Taliban strike ceasefire deal in western Afghanistan, says provincial governor
Asia PacificFarmers protesting on tractors take to the streets of New Zealand

Farmers in New Zealand drove their tractors to the city on Friday in a protest demanding the government loosen its environmental policies and climate change regulations which they say are hurting their businesses.