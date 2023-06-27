Malaysia close to nullifying $15 bln arbitration award after Hague "victory" - PM

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Tuesday welcomed the decision by the Hague court of appeal to dismiss a bid by eight descendants of a former sultan to enforce a $15 billion arbitration award they had won against the government of Malaysia.

The Malaysian government was confident it is now "closer than ever to completely nullifying" the award following the court's decision, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement.

