Malaysia condemns Myanmar executions, sees as crime against humanity - minister

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a news conference after ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia condemns the Myanmar junta's execution of four activists and sees the action as a crime against humanity, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah also told a news conference that Myanmar should not be allowed to send political representatives to any international ministerial level meetings, and the junta was making a mockery of ASEAN's 5-point peace plan.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Martin Petty

