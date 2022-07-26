1 minute read
Malaysia condemns Myanmar executions, sees as crime against humanity - minister
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia condemns the Myanmar junta's execution of four activists and sees the action as a crime against humanity, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah also told a news conference that Myanmar should not be allowed to send political representatives to any international ministerial level meetings, and the junta was making a mockery of ASEAN's 5-point peace plan.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing Kanupriya Kapoor
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.