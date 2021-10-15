Skip to main content

Malaysia does not want Myanmar junta leader at summit if no progress - minister

Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato' Saifuddin Abdullah speaks with member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Yang Jiechi (not pictured) during a meeting in Beijing, China September 12, 2019. Andrea Verdelli/Pool via REUTERS

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Foreign Minister said on Friday his country did not want Myanmar's junta chief to attend an upcoming regional leaders' summit if no progress was made on an agreed peace plan.

Saifuddin Abdullah, speaking at a news conference, also confirmed the Myanmar junta foreign minister would attend a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Friday, where the issue of possibly excluding the military chief would be discussed.

He said though there was no protocol for excluding leaders in the event no consensus is reached among the member countries, there were probably other means of addressing the issue.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Martin Petty Editing by Shri Navaratnam

