Malaysia extends COVID-19 lockdown for 2 more weeks

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

Malaysia on Friday extended a national lockdown imposed to curb a surge in coronavirus infections for two more weeks, with the latest restrictions to end on June 28, security minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The lockdown, originally set to end on June 14, was announced as the Southeast Asian nation began reporting record levels of COVID-19 infections and deaths last month. read more

Malaysia on Friday reported 6,849 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 646,411, with 3,768 deaths overall.

