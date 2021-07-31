Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Malaysia extends emergency rule in Sarawak state to stop polls

1 minute read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia extended a state of emergency in the eastern state of Sarawak until February 2022 to suspend regional elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic, state news agency Bernama reported on Saturday.

Malaysia is under emergency rule nationally to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but that is set to expire on Sunday.

The emergency in Sarawak, however, will be extended until Feb. 2, Bernama reported, citing the government gazette.

King Al-Sultan Abdullah decreed that the emergency is to suspend the state election in order to prevent any further increase in the spread of COVID-19, Bernama reported.

The Sarawak legislative assembly's term had ended on June 6. The national emergency prevented an election from being held and allowed the term to be extended.

Malaysia's COVID-19 infections have spread rapidly in recent weeks. Daily cases hit a record 17,405 this week, and the total number of infections stood at 1,095,486 as of Friday.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · July 30, 2021 · 4:19 PM UTCJapan expands state of emergency as COVID-19 surge shadows Olympics

Japan said on Friday it will expand states of emergency to three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, as COVID-19 cases spike in the capital and around the country, overshadowing the Summer Games.

Asia PacificU.S. Vice President Harris to visit Vietnam, Singapore
Asia PacificHong Kong man jailed for nine years in first national security case
Asia PacificU.S. says seizes tanker used to evade North Korea sanctions

The U.S. Justice Department (DoJ) on Friday announced the seizure of a 2,734-ton tanker it said was owned and operated by a Singaporean national and used to make shipments of petroleum products to North Korea in violation of international sanctions.

Asia PacificU.N. compound attacked in western Afghanistan, at least one guard killed

"Anti-government elements" in Afghanistan attacked the main U.N. compound in the capital of the western province of Herat on Friday and at least one security guard was killed, the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.