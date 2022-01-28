Malaysia floods caused nearly $1.5 bln in losses - govt report

Aerial view shows vehicles and buildings inundated by floods in Shah Alam's Taman Sri Muda, one of the worst hit neighbourhoods in Selangor state, Malaysia, December 21, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Ebrahim Harris

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Floods that had devastated much of Malaysia in recent weeks have caused an estimated 6.1 billion ringgit ($1.46 billion) in overall losses, a government report said on Friday.

Dozens of people died while more than 120,000 were displaced after unusually heavy rain caused severe flooding in multiple states in mid-December and early January.

In a special report on the floods' impact, the Department of Statistics said damage to public assets and infrastructure caused losses of 2 billion ringgit, followed by 1.6 billion ringgit in damage to homes.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Manufacturing losses accounted for 900 million ringgit, most of which were recorded in the central state of Selangor, one of the country's wealthiest and populous regions surrounding the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Selangor was also the worst hit overall, with about half of Malaysia's losses recorded in the state, the report said.

The department also reported heavy damage to vehicles, business premises and the agricultural sector.

Malaysia's government has previously said it would provide about 1.4 billion ringgit ($334.37 million) in cash aid and other forms of relief to those affected by the floods. read more

($1 = 4.1870 ringgit)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.