Malaysia grants conditional approval for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Health Ministry on Thursday said it has granted a conditional approval for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
The ministry will continue to evaluate the quality, safety and effectiveness of the vaccine to ensure that its benefits outweigh the risks, director-general, Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a statement.
Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Toby Chopra
