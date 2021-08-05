Malaysia grants conditional approval for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

A nurse prepares a dose of Moderna vaccine at a vaccination centre at the Dresden Fair, in Dresden, Germany, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Health Ministry on Thursday said it has granted a conditional approval for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The ministry will continue to evaluate the quality, safety and effectiveness of the vaccine to ensure that its benefits outweigh the risks, director-general, Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a statement.

