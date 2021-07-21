Malaysia health ministry reports record 199 coronavirus deaths

Family members and cemetery workers, wearing protective suits, bury a victim of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a cemetery in Shah Alam, Malaysia July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia's health ministry reported a record 199 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

The ministry also reported 11,985 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian nation to 951,884.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by James Pearson

