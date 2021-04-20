Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia PacificMalaysia hopes Myanmar will accept ASEAN help at meeting

Malaysia's foreign minister on Tuesday said he hoped Myanmar would accept representatives from Southeast Asian countries to observe and help the crisis-hit country return to normalcy.

"We hope that with the coming discussions in Jakarta, Myanmar will agree to accept representatives from the ASEAN chair Brunei or the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta to observe and help Myanmar return to normalcy," Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein told reporters, according to a video posted on his Twitter account.

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member, are scheduled to meet in Jakarta on Saturday. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will attend the meeting, Hishammuddin added.

