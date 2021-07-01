Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Malaysia to impose tighter coronavirus restrictions in capital

General view of a deserted street during a lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday announced tighter restrictions on movement and businesses in the capital Kuala Lumpur and neighbouring Selangor state as new coronavirus cases show no sign of abating.

Security Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Kuala Lumpur and several districts in Selangor will see stricter measures imposed from Saturday for a period of two weeks.

Only essential busineses, including factories producing food and daily necessities are allowed to operate, he said in a statement.

Malaysia last week extended a national lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said restrictions will not be eased until daily cases fall below 4,000. read more

The Southeast Asian nation recorded 6,988 new cases on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to 758,967 infections and 5,254 deaths.

Science minister Khairy Jamaluddin also announced that the country would shorten the dosing interval for the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine to nine weeks from a 12-week gap previously.

