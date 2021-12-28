Skip to main content
Malaysia lifts travel ban on 8 African countries, citing wider Omicron spread

A man wearing a protective mask walks past Malaysia Airlines check in counter at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sepang, Malaysia October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia has lifted a travel ban on eight southern African countries that had first reported the Omicron variant of the coronvirus, citing the greater spread of the variant worldwide, its health minister said on Tuesday.

The eight countries, which include South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, will remain on a list of nations deemed as high-risk, with travellers from those nations subject to additional restrictions upon arrival, minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies

