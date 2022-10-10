Malaysia palace hopes election commission to hold poll as soon as possible















KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's king did not have a choice but to agree to the prime minister's request to return the mandate to the people, the palace said on Monday, after Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament.

King Al-Sultan Abdullah had expressed disappointment with current political developments and hoped the election commission would hold polls as soon as possible, the palace said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.