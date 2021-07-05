Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Malaysia to hold special parliament sitting for five days from July 26

2 minute read

Malaysia's members of parliament attend a session of the lower house of parliament, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's parliament will hold a special sitting for five days starting from July 26 to allow lawmakers to be briefed on a national recovery plan, the office of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday.

The sitting will also allow the legislative body to amend necessary laws to conduct hybrid parliament meetings with virtual and physical attendance, the office said in a statement.

The announcement comes after repeated calls from Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah for parliament to reconvene to discuss steps that have been taken to deal with the health and economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parliament was suspended in January after the king declared a national emergency on Muhyiddin's advice, a move described by the premier's critics as an attempt to shore up his position amid a leadership challenge. read more

Muhyiddin's office said the government had agreed to advise the king that parliament will reconvene for five days from July 26-29 and on Aug. 2, while the senate will sit on Aug. 3-5.

"All emergency proclamations and ordinances by the king shall be laid before both houses of Parliament," it said.

Muhyiddin has been hospitalised since last week after suffering a digestive tract infection. He is in a stable condition and is expected to be discharged within a few days, according to an earlier statement from his office.

​ Malaysia has been under lockdown since last month amid a surge in coronavirus infections, though curbs have been relaxed in some states. read more

The Southeast Asian country reported 6,387 new cases on Monday, bringing total infections to 785,039. Deaths from the virus totalled 5,497 as of Sunday.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:28 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE S.Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 bln doses -govt official

South Korea is in talks with mRNA vaccine makers including Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) to produce COVID-19 shots in the country and is ready to offer the capacity to make up to 1 billion doses immediately, a senior government official said.

Asia PacificAs COVID cases rise, Australia's New South Wales says next 2 days 'critical'
Asia PacificPhilippines orders probe after military plane crash kills 50
Asia PacificEighty missing after Japan landslide, search races time, weather
Asia Pacific'Call of duty': Indonesian bikers brave COVID-19 surge to escort ambulances