Asia Pacific

Malaysia PM announces $36 bln aid package

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia will roll out a 150 billion ringgit ($36.22 billion) aid package to help the economy recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday.

The government will also implement a fiscal injection of 10 billion ringgit, he said in a televised address.

($1 = 4.1410 ringgit)

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty

