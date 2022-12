KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday that he would also serve as the country's finance minister.

Anwar, who became premier last week, named Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof as co-deputy prime ministers.

Reporting by Kuala Lumpur newsroom Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











