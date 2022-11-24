Malaysia PM Anwar: We have seen a change that has awaited the people of Malaysia















KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his swearing in was a change that Malaysians have waited for and pledged to keep Islam as the official religion of the country.

The 75-year-old longtime opposition leader was sworn in on Thursday, capping a three-decade political journey from a protege of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad to protest leader, a prisoner convicted of sodomy and opposition leader.

Reporting by Rozanna Laitff; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











