KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Monday, paving the way for national elections to be held in the coming weeks.

The election date will be announced by the election commission, Ismail said in a televised address.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.